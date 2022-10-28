Harrodsburg man faces attempted murder, kidnapping charges for chase ending here

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 — A Harrodsburg man was jailed in the Nelson County Jail Thursday after he tried to murder a woman while he was involved in a police chase.

James Allen Goodlett, 26, of Harrodsburg, is facing charges of attempted murder; wanton endangerment; kidnapping; unlawful imprisonment; fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police (on foot); violation of a Kentucky protective order; criminal mischief; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; disregarding stop sign; operating on a suspended license; and no seat belts.

According to police, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Goodlett got in a car in Harrodsburg and got into an argument with a woman in the car. He led police on a chase from Harrodsburg at speeds topping 100 mph.

During the chase, Goodlett allegedly forced the woman to call Nelson County Dispatch and tell dispatchers Goodlett would murder her if pursuing officers didn’t break off the chase.

Officers were able to stop the car using a PIT maneuver on Bloomfield Riad near Bennets Lane. After the car was disabled, Goodlett fled on foot and ran about half a mile into nearby woods. He was later taken into custody and arrested. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

