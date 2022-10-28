Obituary: Herman V. ‘Pete’ Tingle, 94, Bardstown

Herman V. “Pete” Tingle, 94, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Signature of Bardstown. He was born Nov. 13, 1927, and grew up in Fairfield.

HERMAN V. “PETE” TINGLE

He retired from Buzick Lumber and Home Center, where he had worked for more than 35 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a very active member of the 3rd and 4th degrees of the Bardstown Knights of Columbus Council 1290. He was a member of St. Joseph parish and was instrumental in the formation of the Bereavement Committee and in the creation of the St. Vincent de Paul Mission Store. He served at 6:30pm Mass for many years.

He loved to work in his yard, and to go hunting with his dad and Bootsie and fishing with his good friends Arthur and R.M. He also enjoyed an annual hunting trip to Kansas with the Rogers family. He was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds. In his later years, he liked to sit in the swing in his front yard, that his friend Mike Johnston made for him, and watch the world go by.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Edith Brown Tingle; one brother, Willis Ray “Bootsie” Tingle; one sister-in-law, Hilda; and in-laws Norma and John Muller and Melva and Phil Stevens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce; one son, Tim Tingle; four nieces; and three nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, with prayers at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Joseph Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Mission Store.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

