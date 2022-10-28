Obituary: Donald Hughes II, 36, Bardstown

Donald Hughes II, 36, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Bardstown. He was born June 30, 1986, in Elizabethtown. He was an employee of Flowers Bakery, a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, and also attended Bardstown United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Arthur Mann; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Hughes.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Carolyn Hughes of Bardstown; one sister, Amanda (Daniel) Lacy of New Haven; one brother, Derek (Lacey) Hughes of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Mann of Florida; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services or Room At The Inn.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

