Letter: Businessman backs Shelburne in race for Nelson County judge executive

To the Editor:

As a small business owner for the past 32 years and a lifelong resident of Nelson County, I am aware of the challenges and opportunities we have here. I know both candidates for judge executive and believe Eric Shelburne possesses the leadership qualities, temperament and most importantly, the character necessary to serve as judge executive.

Eric is passionate about business, economic development but most importantly, people. He wants the best for Nelson County and will work tirelessly for us all. That is why I am supporting Eric Shelburne for Nelson County judge executive and I ask that you do the same on Nov. 8.

David Shields

-30-