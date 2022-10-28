Obituary: Catherine Taylor Clements, 96, Springfield

Catherine Taylor Clements, 96, of Springfield, died at 6:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane (Bob) Black of Taylorsville and Cele Walker (Hollis) Walker of Mount Eden; two sons, Jim (Geralyn) Clements and Mark (Mary) Clements, both of Louisville; one sister, Judy (Steve) Thompson of Loretto; one brother, Tom (Tippy) Taylor of Bardstown; and nine grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield wtih burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rev. James T. Blandford Endowment Fund or St. Dominic Church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-