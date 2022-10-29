Obituary: Anne Funk Hale Romano, 91, formerly of Springfield

Anne Funk Hale Romano, 91, of Lexington, formerly of Springfield, died at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at The Willows at Harrodsburg.

She is survived by two daughters, Mindy Hale Scott of Lexington and Susan Montgomery of Danville; one son, Sam (Kathy) Hale of Versailles; one sister-in-law, Joanne Bright of Stanford; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial visitation is 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 2 p.m. graveside service at Cemetery Hill in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-