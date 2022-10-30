Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 28-29, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Charlie Will Taylor III, 46, Hodgenville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 8:11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Todd Rowlett, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Lee Marshall, 45, Leitchfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Gene Newkirk, 36, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Anthony John Linton, 49, Bardstown,, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. booked at 7:26 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Benjamin McGee Jr., 41, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Wayne Girdley Jr., 37, Louisville, failure to or improper signal; no seat belts; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear. Bond is $200.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

James William Miller, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc; rear license not illuminated; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; disregarding stop sign. No bond listed. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

LaQuay Fontez Williams, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Bradley Mathers, 40, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to or improper signal. No bond listed. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-