Obituary: John Richard Gaines, 65, Willisburg

John Richard Gaines, 65, of Willisburg, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born Oct. 2, 1957, in Louisville to Yvonne Baker and Billy Thomas Gaines.

He was a rural letter carrier and union steward in Anchorage, Alaska. He was a mechanic for Top Fuel Drag Racing, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Little Union Baptist Church. He loved motorcycles, spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Laine.

He is survived by one daughter, Carly (Maceo) Cosper of East Lansing, Mich.; one son, Richard Caleb Gaines of Bath, Mich.; his parents, Donald Ray and Yvonne Hardin of Fairfield; one brother, Brian (Tracy) Hardin of Middletown; and four grandchildren, Rosiana Cosper, Tessa Cosper, Grace Cosper and Marceleno Gaines.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Little Union Baptist Church Parking Lot Fund.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

