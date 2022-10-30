Obituary: Carter Andrew Campbell, 21, Cox’s Creek

Carter Andrew Campbell, 21, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Louisville. He was born Jan. 17, 2001, to Ann White and Todd Campbell. He was a graduate of Bardstown High School where he was in the marching band. He had a passion for cooking and loved to show off his culinary skills and new recipes for his family. He also loved to read, especially science fiction. He was a Georgia Bulldog football fan.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Donna Jones and his paternal grandfather, William “Bill” Campbell.

He is survived by his mother, Ann White of Charleston, S.C.; his father and stepmother, Todd (Marcy) Campbell of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Cadence Campbell of Bardstown and Alli Campbell of Cox’s Creek; one stepsister, Faith Singer of Cox’s Creek; two stepbrothers, Isaac Singer and Elias Singer, both of Cox’s Creek; his maternal grandparents, Barry and Wanda White of Bardstown; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-