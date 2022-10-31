Obituary: Charles William Fenwick, 80, Louisville

Charles William Fenwick, 80, of Louisville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was born on February 26, 1942, in Springfield to the late Nancy Elizabeth Wright Fenwick and Joseph William Fenwick. As a child, he was baptized at Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, and later attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New Albany.

He had a long career working in management at the Courier-Journal in Louisville. Before retirement, he also owned a thriving landscaping business due to his financial and business savvy.

His love of life was in everything he did, from fishing, hunting, cooking to spending time with family and friends. He was wise, had a great sense of humor, an excellent storyteller, and the life of any party. Always sharp and fresh, his love for stylish cars, clothes and homes were prized by him.

All that knew him knew he was a straight shooter. He said what he meant and meant what he said- always living with authenticity.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Nancy Young, Margaret Smith and Brenda Slaughter; one brother, James; one daughter, Simone; and two sons, Andre and Tony.

He leaves to mourn three children, Arric (Delores) Fenwick, Derek (Christie) Fenwick, and Anita (Michael) Bullitt; two sisters, Florence (Cordell) Smith and Rita Fenwick; 16 grandchildren, Arrica, Montra’, Lamar, Deshaun, Demeco, Paulnika, Schanell, Andrea, Andre’, Alexandra, Aaron, Austin, Derek Jr., Natasha, Myles, Maxwell; 32 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral was 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-