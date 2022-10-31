Obituary: Charles Edward ‘Chuck’ Miles, 39, Bardstown

Charles Edward “Chuck” Miles, 39, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Bardstown. He was born on Dec. 2, 1982, in Elizabethtown to Cheri Clark and Charles Gary Miles Sr. He was an employee of Buzick Construction and collected watches.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles Gary Miles Sr.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cheri Clark and Chris Hagan of Shepherdsville; his maternal grandmother, Ollie Gray Clark of Mount Washington; and several aunts and uncles.

The family followed his wishes for cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

