Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Robert Carlton Goodlett, 40, Louisville, driving on a DUI suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth Allen Oberdorf, 27, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 1:28 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kenny Ray Sandfer, 46, Sonora, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:49 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-