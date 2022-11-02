Obituary: Barbara Lee Kincer, 69, Cox’s Creek

Barbara Lee Kincer, 69, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 6, 1953, in Washington County to the late Irod “Bill” and Thelma Chesser. She was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Solid Rock Ministries. She loved her grandchildren, enjoyed mowing grass, fishing, and hunting and in her younger years she loved to play softball.

BARBARA LEE KINCER

She is survived by her husband, Charles Kincer; two daughters, Missy Curtsinger and Tiffany Kincer, both of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Charles (April) Berry and Larry Curtsinger, both of Cox’s Creek; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Mike Thompson and Bro. Steven Chesser officiating. Burial is in Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and noon-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

