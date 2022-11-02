Obituary: Ronald Wayne ‘Big Mack’ ‘Moose’ Mack, 64, Louisville
Ronald Wayne “Big Mack “Moose” Mack, 64, of Louisville, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Dec. 23, 1957, in Bardstown. He was a material handler at Ford Motor Company. He was a Dallas Cowboy, a University of Louisville fan and a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Church.
He was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Wayne Mack II; his father, Willie William Mack; and his mother-in-law, Ruby Colbert.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Rochelle Colbert Mack of Louisville; two daughters, Riesha Mack and Ron-Nequa Mack, both of Louisville; one son, Leonard Mudd; his mother, Clara Smith Cosby of Bardstown; one sister, Vera (Larry) Bowden of Louisville; two brothers, Bruce (Trudy) Mack of North Carolina and Bird (Brenda) Warner of Louisville; and one brother-in-law, Roderick Colbert.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-