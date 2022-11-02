Nelson Fiscal Court approves ARPA funds for Bloomfield, New Haven projects

Magistrates Eric Shelburne, left, and Jeff Lear review paperwork prior to the state of Tuesday’s meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 — Ordering its road salt early has paid off for Nelson County government, according to Brad Spalding, the county engineer.

The county recently took delivery of 714 tons of road salt, which replenished the county’s supply well before the arrival of winter. But more importantly, the county’s early order beat the rush that’s left some salt deliveries stranded on the Ohio River.

Barges of road salt destined for some Kentucky counties remain stuck on the Ohio River due to the low water levels that won’t allow the barges to navigate the river.

The county paid $127.86 for each ton of salt. That price represented a 39 percent increase over the previous year’s cost.

BULKY ITEM PICKUP. The court approved conducting the county’s annual bulky item pickup using the same order as was used last year.

The first area that will be picked up are the northwest section of the county (indicated as yellow on the map), which includes areas north of the Bluegrass Parkway and west of US31E north of Bardstown. The second area picked up will be the pink area, which includes the southern area of the county, south of the Bluegrass Parkway and west of KY 49, Loretto Road south of Bardstown. The final area that will be picked up is all the county east of Louisville Road and Loretto Road to the county line as shown by the green section of the map..

The exact starting date for the pickup has yet to be determined.

The magistrates all voted to keep the order the same; however, after the court had moved to the next item on the agenda, Magistrate Eric Shelburne asked to change his vote to on keeping the pickup schedule the same to a “Nay” vote. He didn’t offer an explanation for the change.

ARPA PROJECTS. Fiscal court approved the allocation of an additional $250,000 in ARPA funding to individual projects in the New Haven and Bloomfield communities.

In Bloomfield, the money will go toward a project that will extend a water line and serve an additional 137 homes. The project will also create a loop in the water line, which will improve pressure and insure improved water quality.

In New Haven, the funds will be used on a project to route the city’s sewer plant output to the Rolling Fork River.

Currently, the plant discharges into a creek, and moving it to the river will improve the quality of water around the discharge point.

Each community has already received $200,000 in ARPA funding from Nelson County government for these projects. Both communities will need to report back to fiscal court by December 2023 that they have contracts in place for completion of these projects.

The county has a December 2024 deadline to allocate its ARPA money, and a deadline of December 2026 to spend it.

CAREER CENTER COMING. The court approved the installation of an ADA-approved door in the county owned building on West Stephen Foster Avenue that will house a state career center location.

In addition to the $11,756 for the door, the magistrates approved a bid of $14,000 for Dever Painting to paint the interior of the office.

Judge Executive Nicky Rapier said business leaders say the community needs a career center to help fill local jobs and help jobseekers find suitable employment.

Rapier said the career center was a goal former Judge Executive Dean Watts had hoped to have completed prior to leaving office.

In other business, fiscal court:

— renewed the license agreement with 4-H Shooting Sports Education Club for the use of county property on Quarry Lane for club activities.

— heard an update on the replacement of the bridge on Caney Fork, which will begin soon and be completed in three to four weeks, depending on the weather.

— voted to declare two Volvo dump trucks and a 1999 Chevy crew cab pickup truck as surplus property.

— held an executive session to discuss the future acquisition or sale of real estate. No action was taken.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

-30-