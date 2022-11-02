Nelson County Jail Logs Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Nicholas Ray Pratorius, 32, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 10:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Murphy Buckman, 43, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jovan Donyiel Bester, 42, Elizabethtown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Douglas Eric McFarland, 63, Dwale, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Mykel Charles Cloud, 27, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); disregarding stop sign; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear; failure to wear seat belts. Bond is $5,200. Booked at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry Kapri White Jr., 20, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Christopher Smith, 45, Bardstown, ,failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Joshua Otis Henderson, 38, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation); tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed. Booked at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Thomas Avery, 35, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gregory Steven Meyer, 44, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; giving officer false identifying information. No bond listed. Booked at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-