Obituary: Peggy Cissell, 80, Bardstown

Peggy Cissell, 80, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1941, in Louisville to the late Robert Earl and Sara Lucille Lyninger Dragoo. She was a homemaker, an avid UK fan and enjoyed bird watching. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church where she volunteered for more than 20 years.

PEGGY CISSELL

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Ann Cissell; one grandchild, Tasha Danielle; and one sister, Betty Lyvers.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 62 years, Joe Cissell;

six daughters, Donna (Damian) Dickerson of Taylorsville, Vickie (Tim) Johnson of Bakersfield, Calif., Terry (James) Heath of Russell Springs, Tonya (Charlie) Johnson of Cox’s Creek, Tabitha (Todd) Inghram of Bloomfield, and Jacinta (Steven) Revell of Richmond; two sons, Larry Cissell of Bardstown and Doug (Penny) Cissell of McKee; two sisters, Wanda Lee Fulkerson of Indiana and Cindy Derby of Michigan; numerous grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Ken Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and 8-8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-