Obituary: Robert William Lanham, 79, Loretto

Robert William Lanham, 79, of Loretto, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 26, 1943, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company with 38 years of service. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ruby Brady Lanham; and three sisters, Carolyn Flock, Bernice Lanham and Margaret George.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Christine Hutchins Lanham; two daughters, Tammy Gribbins of Bardstown and Stephanie Lanham of Gravel Switch; one son, Scott Lanham of Mount Washington; two sisters, his twin, Edith Caldwell of Calvary and Lois Newton (Joe) of Ohio; three brothers, J. L. Lanham (Mary Ann), Leon Lanham (Carol) and Jerry Lanham (Janie), all of Lebanon; and three grandchildren, Alexis Gribbins, Lauren Bradshaw and Landon Bradshaw.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Nov. 6, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Donald Coulter.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

