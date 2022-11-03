Obituary: Loretta June Colwell Williams, 85, Gravel Switch

Loretta June Colwell Williams, 85, of Gravel Switch, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Perry County.

She is preceded in death by two children, Tosha and Robert Bennett and several siblings.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Williams; six children, Irene Staten of Lebanon, Dana Llamas (Johnny), Anna Wright, James Williams (Crystal), Robert Williams (Courtney) and Jennifer Overley (Tim) all of Muncie, Ind.; one brother Floyd Caldwell of Indiana; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home, in Loretto with her son, the Rev. James Williams, officiating. Burial is in the Haysville Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 am Saturday at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

