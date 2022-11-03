Obituary: Mary Naomi Elder, SCN, 95

Mary Naomi Elder, SCN, 95, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Louisville. She was born in Louisville Sept. 1, 1927 and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 74 years.

In 1967, she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, and in 1971 earned a master’s degree in elementary education with a minor in math and social studies. Both degrees were earned from Spalding College in Louisville. She was a certified catechist and director of liturgy. In 1985 she was named an honorary Kentucky Colonel.

She used her education to serve in teaching positions at the grade school level. In Louisville, she taught at St. Phillip Neri, Most Blessed Sacrament, St. Agnes, St. Martha, St. Raphael, and St. Cecilia. She taught first and second grades at St. Catherine of Siena in Fort Thomas and Sacred Heart School in Bushwood, Md. She also served as the principal of Sacred Heart grade school in Richmond, Va.

She once said that her years at Sacred Heart (1953-1966) were the best years of her life. She said, “our spiritual life was supported by wonderful diocesan priests and the Bishop of the Diocese.” She added that the school population encompassed families from all economic backgrounds, “from the very poorest to those with considerable means.” She recalled the challenging mission on John’s Island in the Diocese of Charleston, S.C. She worked with African-American children over the summer to prepare them to enter the recently integrated schools that fall. She realized six weeks was not enough time, but the Bishop said, “Be present to them,” and those words stayed with her throughout her years.

From 1975-1981, she was parish secretary at St. Francis of Rome in Louisville. For nearly 15 years, she served as a secretary and administrative assistant at Our Lady of Peace Hospital in Louisville before moving to Tennessee to care for her older sister for the next 11 years.

Upon returning to Kentucky, she volunteered her time at St. Gabriel in Louisville. She served her SCN Community as a member of the Marie Menard Committee, which collects and shares the life stories of each Sister of Charity of Nazareth.

She is survived by her brother, Jack Elder of Louisville, her extended family, and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Church at Nazareth. ;

The wake begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the church.

Memorial donations may go to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky. 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-