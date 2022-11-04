Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 2-3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

Anthony Richard Webb, 44, Louisville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Lynn Ritchie, 22, Shepherdsville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Misty Jo Yocum, 46, Bardstown, trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Jordan Gregory Jones, 32, Mount Sterling, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoho/drugs/etc.; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; parole violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Bryon James Long, 30, Hodgenville, failure to appear. Bond is $100. Booked at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

William Christian McMillan, 25, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); failure to appear; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended license. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Gloria Lynn Goody, 46, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 3:13 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks William Houck, 41, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $353. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keaton Evan Gardner, 33, Sonora, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:21 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

James Derick Hodge, 46, Mount Sherman, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Thomas Miller, 54, Bardstown, failure to comply with sex offender registration. No bond listed. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tonya Marie Hutchins, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Chadwick Burgan, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Zemond Devon Turley, 22, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, second-degree. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:09 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Andrew Chambers, 32, 40008, making a false statement on the record. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-