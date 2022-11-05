Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

James Patrick Cammack, 58, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,010 cash. Booked at 2:41 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Warren Mattingly, 57, Cox’s Creek, failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Cara Paige Deweese, 26, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nicole Marie Baird, 36, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million. No bond listed. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Eric Cecil, 55, New Haven, improper display of registration plates; no seat belts; no insurance; disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest; reckless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 4:54 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexa Danielle Nixon, 33, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Roy Allen Cottongim, 48, Bardstown, failure to or improper signa; operating on a suspended license; possession of mairjuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:21 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph William Gritton, 33, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

-30-