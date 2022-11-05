Letter: Candidates’ stand on moral, legal issues is an indicator of their character

To the Editor,

I am writing in response to the letter from Martha A. Nest. As a nobody, not a treasurer for the Democratic executive committee and president of the Democratic women’s club of Nelson County. Clearly, you are much more intelligent than Amelia Clements or me. I would like to ask you some questions so that maybe I can be enlightened. Wouldn’t you think that voters should know where candidates stand on moral and legal issues? Wouldn’t it give us a better sense of their character and to see if it lines up with our beliefs and values? Can you understand our concern when we receive a mailer that looks like this:

Eric Shelburne—For NC Judge Executive

Tracey Bonzo—For NC PVA

Steve Campbell—For NC Jailer

Field Houghlin—For NC Coroner

Brent Brey—For Magistrate District 4

Vote NO on Amendment Number 2, which will take away your right to choose your own medical treatment and leave it in the hands of the Government.

Not all Democrats running for office in the county were on the list. What are we supposed to think?

In your letter you mentioned clearing up rhetoric. This is the definition of rhetoric: “The art of effective or persuasive speaking or writing. Especially the use of figures of speech and other compositional techniques. Language designed to have a persuasive or impressive effect on its audience, but often regarded as lacking in sincerity or meaningful content.” This sounds like the letter you wrote and the mailer that was sent out by your committee.

A concerned voter, Amelia Clements writes a letter wanting candidates to clarify their positions, so we all can do our best to make a good decision according to our values, and you called it rhetoric. Is your letter and the mailers with your name on them clarifying? The truth is sufficient on its own. It doesn’t need fancy words, opinions, or spin. Let’s just have the truth, please. The truth is, abortion, or the killing of unborn babies, as you stated in your letter, is a huge moneymaker for a lot of people, including the Democratic party and Planned Parenthood. It is not about women. If it were about women, there are many other options that we could get behind and wouldn’t mind funding. That would help people and honor God. But that’s not very popular with a culture that has pushed God out of everything, celebrates sin of all kinds, and has no regard for human life. Jesus died to save all mankind. This includes the unborn.

“Possum” Hopper

Bardstown