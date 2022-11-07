Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 5-6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Savanna Marie Jenkins, 33, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Patrick Riggs II, 38, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, third-degree; possession controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $2,250. Booked at 6:08 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Anthony Cissell, 34, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 9:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Matthew Leon Jolicoeur, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); failure to appear (5 counts). Bond total is $26,485. Booked at 1:42 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Deandre Lewis, 43, no charge information. No bond listed. Booked at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Seth Allen Brakebill, 22, Upton, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Neil Browning, 30, Bardstown, assault, second-degree (domestic violence); terroristic threatening, third-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:38 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-