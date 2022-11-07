Obituary: Mary Lou McKinney, 86, Bardstown

Mary Lou McKinney, 86, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Washington County to the late Sanford and Annie Lewis. She was a retired employee of General Electric, was a member of Redemption Point Church of God in Springfield, and she loved to sing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cliddie Cestis McKinney; and one son, Mike Chesser.

She is survived by one daughter, Betty (Charles) Greenwell of Bardstown; two sons, Bruce (Diane) Chesser of Bardstown and Curtis McKinney of Louisville; one sister, Dora Adcock of Taylorsville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Jeremy Thompson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and funeral service.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

