Obituary: Vicky Lynn Call, 64, Bardstown

Vicky Lynn Call, 64, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 4, 1958, to Elzie George and Ruby Lorraine Curtsinger Price. She was an employee at Magna Seating in Shepherdsville. She loved crafts, chipmunks, taking care of her yard and gardening. She loved her great-grandson Henry, a.k.a. Squeaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Roseann Dotson; and one brother, William David Price.

She is survived by one daughter, Stacey Call (Justin Brothers) of Bardstown; one son, Charles Call (Jennifer Carpenter) of Bardstown; one sister, Debbie Price Hardin (Roger) of Bardstown; three brothers, Jimmy (Tonya) Price of Bardstown, Donnie (Julia) Price of Bloomfield and Jerry Price of Shelbyville; one daughter-in-law, Stephanie Call of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Victoria Call, Amelia Call and Cami Williamson; and one great-grandchild.

In honoring Vicky’s wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

Memorial is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

