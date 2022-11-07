Obituary: Alma Francis Sublett, 91, Bardstown

Alma Francis Sublett, 91, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Signature of Bardstown. She was born April 17, 1931, in Louisville to the late Charles Jr. and Mary Trible Dismang Schaffer. She was a homemaker to her three children and when they moved to Bardstown she worked at Wendy’s as the salad bar manager. She liked spending her time crocheting, doing puzzles, watching wildlife and she loved cats and dogs. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Overton Sublett; and one son, Kent Overton Sublett.

She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Ruth Sublett of Bardstown; one son, Charles Rolland (Cammie) Sublett of Maine; one daughter-in-law, Connie Sublett of Louisville; and three granddaughters, Kathryn Sublett, Janica Sublett, and Amethyst (Jack) Champagne.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Dr. James Carroll officiating. Burial is in Resthaven in Louisville.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family request that contributions go to the American Lung Association or the Parkway Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

