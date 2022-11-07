Obituary: Grace Bruner Duncan, 91, Bardstown

Grace Bruner Duncan, 91, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Windsor Gardens. She was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Paris. She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

GRACE BRUNER DUNCAN

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Duncan; one grandson, James Elliott Miller; her parents; and five siblings.

She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Rick) Hughes and Diane Duncan (Mark Hicks) Miller, both of Bardstown, and Amy (Joe) Cecelic of Virginia; one sister, Sylvia Zickle of Arkansas; one brother, Jerry Bruner of New Jersey; five grandchildren, Bryan Hughes, Chad Hughes, Jacob Miller, Curtis Morse, and Lauren Preziosi; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville.

Visitation is 9:30-noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-