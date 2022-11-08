Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Robert Eugene Jewell, 35, Taylorsville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrone Shakur Raehme, 23, Radcliff, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Forsee Diaz, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mariah Elizabeth Baker, 25, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (hydrocodone); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with expired operators license; rear license not illuminated; disregarding stop sign. No bond listed. Booked at 9:33 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-