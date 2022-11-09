City voters send all six Bardstown council incumbents back for another term

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 — Despite having 12 candidates seeking the six seats on the Bardstown City Council, the six incumbent candidates all handily won re-election.

Top vote-getter in Tuesday’s council race was Roland “Coach Roe” Williams, who received 13.7 percent of the votes cast. Williams was followed Joe Buckman, with 12.11 percent of the votes.

Buckman was followed by Betty Kelley Hart, who received 11.26 percent of the vote and Franklin “Frankie” Hibbs IV, who received 11.07 percent of votes.

The final two incumbents, Bill Sheckles and David Dones, received 11.05 and 9.9 percent of votes casts respectively.

Angel Thompson was the 7th highest vote-getter with 7.53 percent of the vote.

Mayor Dick Heaton was on the ballot, but had no opposition. He will return to lead the council for another four-year term.

-30-