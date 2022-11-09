Obituary: Joseph Charles ‘Joe’ Ballard Jr., 65, Bloomfield

Joseph Charles “Joe” Ballard Jr., 65, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Bardstown to the late Bernard and Mary Lucy Reid Ballard. He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal and was of the Catholic faith but attended Bloomfield United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish and take his grandchildren hunting and fishing with him. He also enjoyed working in the garden.

JOSEPH CHARLES “JOE” BALLARD JR.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hall Ballard; two daughters, Melanie (Trevor) Coulter of Bardstown and Tonya (Bryan) Young of Owensboro; two sons, Kurtis Ballard of Bardstown andTroy Foster of Bloomfield; four brothers, David Ballard, Bobby Ballard and Greg (Cindy) Ballard, all of Bardstown, and Wayne (Tammy) Ballard of Cox’s Creek; seven grandchildren, Tori Foster, Mattie Robbins, Austin Lyvers, Abbyjo Foster, T.J. Foster, Haiden Ballard and Annabelle Coulter.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Donald Chase officiating. Burial is in St. Michael Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Houghling Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Outdoors Without Limits, Bernheim Chapter.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-