Obituary: Gary Eugene Pile, 67, Woodlawn

Gary Eugene Pile, 67, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was born into this world May 6, 1955.

He retired from Salt River Electric after 40 years dedication to keeping the lights on and serving his community; he then enjoyed everyday, every thunderstorm “like it was a Saturday.”

GARY EUGENE PILE

So many lives were impacted and touched by this man of few words who always had a smile on his face. Being the big-hearted man he was, he tried not to judge and if he did, he still gave a lot of room.

He had 2 mottos in life. One being, don’t get excited and the other was to swing one-handed on a grapevine. Which of those you heard depended on if you saw him Saturday night or Monday morning.

Gary was an avid lover of music, animals, nature, his country and family and friends. Combining all these components, he was right in his element and his big old smile proved that. His wide array of knowledge secured him the reigning Jeopardy champ long ago, though we all surely tried and were rarely successful.

Gary spent his days living simply and loving his family, never asking for anything and ready to help any way he could because that’s just the man he was.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland Eugene and Anna Martha Pile.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kelly Pile; one daughter, Heather Pile; three sons, Chris (Rachel) Pile, Jamie Pile and Daniel Pile; two brothers, Stephen (Vanessa) Pile and Mike (Rosie) Pile; one sister, Patti (Roger) Hibbs-Eckert; several nieces and nephews; and so very many lifelong friends he made along his way.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Gary Pile “The Man, The Myth, The Legend.” The celebration of life is 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Monarch Foundation in honor of Gary Eugene Pile’s name and to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

