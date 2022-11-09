Obituary: Lynette Clerget Barnes, 85

Lynette Clerget Barnes, 85, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. She was born in Morrilton, Ark., June 23, 1937, to Woody and Golda Clerget.

She graduated from Male High School in Louisville in 1956. She married Leslie Ray “Ducks” Barnes Jan. 17, 1958. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage and raised three children together on a farm in Nelsonville.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation. Lynette enjoyed yard sales, shell collecting, traveling, music, family, and her many friends. She will be deeply missed and loved forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann (Steve) Copeland and Robin (Scott) Rogers; one son, Teddy (Jennifer) Barnes; eight grandchildren, Chad, Crystal, Rebecca, Daniel, Ryan, Savanna, Megan, and Cody; eight great-grandchildren, Jared, Katelyn, Cory, Whitney, Camden, Bryce, Kaylie, and Weston; and her much loved dog, Snuggles.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the church.

Immediately following the graveside service in Nelsonville, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at Rolling Fork Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be sent to Rolling Fork Baptist Church, 475 Rolling Fork Church Rd., Boston, 40107 or to Barktown Rescue.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-