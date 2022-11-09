Obituary: Mary Ann Baird, 78, Louisville

Mary Ann Baird, 78, of Louisville, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a retired employee of Worthington Steel and a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church where she was very involved and devoted to her faith. She enjoyed sewing and embroidery, crafts, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nellie Hall; her husband, Larry Baird; one son, Robert Duane Baird; one brother, Paul Hall; three sisters-in-law, Ann, Nancy, and Theresa.

She is survived by one daughter, Tina Pedicini (Anthony); four brothers, Andy Hall (Barbara), Frank Hall, Leo Hall and Tommy (Betty) Hall; and one grandson, Jordan Alexander Sanders.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-