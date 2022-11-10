Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 8-9, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Theodore Louis Spencer Jr., 41, Louisville, theft by deception, include cold checks. Bond is $300 cash. Booked 1:07 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, by the

Daniel Jene Lacy, 39, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $10,250 cash. Booked at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sonya Renee Cook, 39, Big Clifty, failure to appear. Bond is $3,671 cash. Booked at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Mehgan Lott, 37, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Pedro Rodriguez Pena, 21, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, second-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Charles Kenneth Bowman, 50, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Lynn Broaddus, 31, Bloomfield, failure to appear (3 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $400. Booked at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-