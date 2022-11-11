Obituary: Wilma Jean Crews, 90, Lebanon

Wilma Jean Crews, 90, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at her home. She was a professing Christian and a devoted member of Lebanon Baptist Church. She was born in Calvary Feb. 21, 1932.

Her many talents included creating a warm, inviting home where countless gatherings of family and friends took place, an incredible ability to cook delicious meals, and she could jive and dance with the best of them. She was a pillar of strength for her family, and her ability to give advice and guidance through life’s ups and downs will go unmatched. She was strong, selfless, witty, and had a zest for life. Anyone that knew her knew she remained young at heart throughout her 90 years.

WILMA JEAN CREWS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Ray Crews; her parents, Peter Thomas “Pete” Burress and Melvinia Janes Burress; and 13 siblings, Otis Burress, Luther Burress, Mae Burress, Effie Bell Sullivan, Manuel Slinker, James Slinker, Fred Slinker, James Hardin Burress, Blandford Buress, Lester Burress, Frank Burress, Paul Cleaver Burress, and Floyd Abell Burress.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Stanfield (Ed) of Middletown, Md., and Pamela Klopfenstein of Lebanon; two sons, Donald Crews (Lois) of Bardstown and Larry Joe Crews (Janice) of Loretto; 11 grandchildren, Karen Riddle (Jon), Tammy Travis (Sean), Eddie Stanfield, Joe Mike Crews, Natalie Burdette (Ryan), Katrina Stanfield, Jon Eric Crews (Emily), Jenna Buckler (Richie), Kevin Stanfield (Dana), Rachel Klopfenstein (Derick), and Jeremy Stanfield (Sophie); 12 great-grandchildren, Eric, Ellie, Ava, Ella, Abby, Edelen, Harper, Eli, Abram, Josiah, Declan, and Anniston.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Dr. David Whitlock officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Joe Mike Crews, Jon Eric Crews, Eddie Stanfield, Kevin Stanfield, Jeremy Stanfield, and Sean Travis. Eric Riddle will serve as the honorary pallbearer.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-