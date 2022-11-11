Obituary: Isaiah Rashad Cummins, 1 day￼

Isaiah Rashad Cummins, 1 day old, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Norton’s Women and Children Hospital in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandfather, Frederick E. DeWitt; his great-grandparents, John and Alice Reiter and Mary Cummins; an uncle, Tyson Alexander Graves-Rice; and one cousin, Ja’leyah Cummins.

Survivors include his mother, Alaya DeWitt of Louisville; his father, Elijah Cummins of Louisville; his twin sister, Alivyah Shea Cummins of Louisville; his maternal grandparents, Melissa and Jason Livers of New Haven; his paternal grandparents, Eric Belmar and Tonya Cummins of Louisville; his maternal great-grandparents, Freddy and Pam DeWitt of New Haven and Kelly Graves of Danville; his paternal great-grandparent, John Cummins; a paternal great-great grandmother, Shirley DeWitt; his aunts and uncles, Stephon Howard, Shon Livers, Kel Livers, Diamond Turner, Special Graves, Hope Graves, Antonio Graves, Paige Graves, Quinten “ Christian Spiller” Graves, Kobe Graves-Hardin, Hayden Graves and Jasmine Coulter;

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of the local arrangements.

-30-