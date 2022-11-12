Obituary: Isaac ‘Ike’ Andrew Johnson, 23, Bardstown

Isaac “Ike” Andrew Johnson, 23, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, peacefully, at home, from a chronic and congenital condition. He was a barber at Hillview Barber Shop in Hillview. He loved his work and found joy in his art. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his co-workers and the people coming and going in the shop.

ISAAC “IKE” ANDREW JOHNSON

He was a fan of baseball and of the Cincinnati Reds in particular. In his short life, he was able to see many ball games in Cincinnati and at several other ball parks in the Midwest. He witnessed a no-hitter pitched at Great-American Ballpark. As a child, he had the privilege to throw out the first pitch at a Louisville Riverbats’ game in honor of Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation. He liked to collect baseball caps from many teams. Ike listened to a wide range of music and was a good critic of movies and television. He enjoyed playing drums. He was quick witted and fun to be around, especially when he felt well. He was a deep thinker, pondering the questions of life. He often carried around a book of meditations. He had big dreams for his future: entrepreneurship, home ownership, love, all normal life goals that sadly will go unmet.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, David and Polly Johnson.

He is survived by his parents, Todd and Lee Margaret Johnson of Bardstown; three sisters, Edie (Vip) Patagundi, Bess Johnson, and Annie Johnson; his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Joy Janes of Bardstown; and several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Bardstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation in his honor are deeply appreciated.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

