Obituary: Donnie Hibbs, 59, Bardstown

Donnie Hibbs, 59, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Signature at Colonial Health and Rehab. He was born Nov. 29, 1962, in Bardstown, a self-employed painter, and he was a loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Hazel Marie Hibbs.

He is survived by one daughter, April Hibbs of Cox’s Creek; one son, Scott Hibbs of Lebanon; two sisters, Debbie (Timmy) Hibbs Mudd of Bardstown and Trudy (Ross) Dennis of Cox’s Creek; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Cox’s Creek Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

