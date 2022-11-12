Obituary: William Albert ‘Billy’ Brady Jr., 85, New Haven

William Albert “Billy” Brady Jr., 85, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was a retired employee of the state of Kentucky Road Department. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, and American Legion Post 121.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr and Ethel Mae Brady; his wife, Sylvia Newton Brady; one daughter, Mary Lorraine Brady; one son, Samuel Brady; one great-granddaughter, Millie Cate Greenwell; and a friend, Lily Roby.

He is survived by one daughter, Katherine Annette Greenwell (Steve); one son, Charles Wayne “Charlie” Brady; one sister, Jean Lyvers; four brothers, Leo (Carol) Brady, Tony (Ann) Brady, Joe Paul (Millie) Brady and Mike (Gayle) Brady; three grandchildren, Joshua (Tia) Greenwell, Whitney Greenwell and Madison Brady; and one great-grandchild, Peyton Greenwell.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, and 8-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

