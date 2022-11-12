Obituary: Lucas Colin Shain, 22, Bardstown

Lucas Colin Shain, 22, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his home. He was born June 6, 2000, in Elizabethtown. He was an employee for American Fuji Seal and a 2018 graduate of Bardstown High School. He attended University of Kentucky for 2 years and was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

LUCAS COLIN SHAIN

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bernadette Hagan; and paternal grandparents, Alfred and Grace Shain.

He is survived by his parents, Bobby and Tammy Shain of Bardstown; two half-sisters, Tara (Jody) Ennis of Harrodsburg and Amber Shain of Bardstown; one half-brother, Michael (Bethany) Shain of Bardstown; two aunts, Sue (Randall) Gibson and Phyllis (Steve) Thompson; two uncles, Devin (Bridget) Hagan and Derrick (Tia) Hagan; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiation. Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-