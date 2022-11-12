Obituary: Martha Brown Vissman, 80, formerly of Bardstown

Martha Brown Vissman, 80, of Lakewood, Colo., formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home with her husband in Lakewood, Colo.

She was born June 27, 1942, in Louisville to the late Charles and Leoma Brown. She was raised in Bardstown. She attending Catholic schools, the last of which was Bethlehem High School.

MARTHA BROWN VISSMAN

She had an outgoing personality, enjoying meeting, talking with, and getting to know everyone she met. She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile but also had the Brown gene of not hesitating to tell how she felt. She lived in Louisville and Bowling Green, working for Kentucky Department of Social Services for about 10 years before moving to Denver in 1976.

She married Michael Vissman in 1974 and shared a caring life together for 48 years. She was involved 20+ years in the American Business Women’s Association. She served in many leadership positions and was Chapter president several times.

She had a special relationship with her grandson Dustin, spending many years helping raise him through the eigth grade to become the caring, loving man he is today. After retirement Martha was deeply involved in her granddaughter Isabella’s life, volunteering at her schools and just spending time enjoying each other’s company until Isabella’s death.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter, Isabella Montgomery, who died of leukemia at age 17 after battling it for 3 years.

She is survived by three daughters, Stephanie Hughes, Marybeth Schepers and Leslie Montgomery; one brother, Jim Brown; one grandson, Dustin Hughes; and many Nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at St Jude Catholic Church in Lakewood, Colo.

Visitation is 9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the church, followed by the rosary at 10 a.m. A reception in the cafeteria will follow the funeral.

In lieu of flowers please make donation to Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Make a Wish Foundation or your favorite charity.

The Stork-Bullock Family Mortuary in Lakewood, Colo., is in charge of arrangements.

-30-