Obituary: James Owen Eastridge, 75, Bardstown

James Owen Eastridge, 75, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 17, 1946, to Herman Glenn Eastridge and Francis Margaret Manley in Green County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Keeney; and one brother, John “Chips” Eastridge.

He is survived by two sisters, Sherri Bechtel of Louisville and Michelle Kearney of Montana; one brother, Tony Eastridge of Ekron; two nieces, Cathy and Sandy; and two nephews, Thomas and Lance.

Cremation has been chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

