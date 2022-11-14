Obituary: Mary Celestinita Hardesty, 94, Raywick

Mary Celestinita Hardesty, 94, of Raywick, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at U of L Hospital. She was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Loretto. She worked as a nutritionist with the Marion County Extension Service. She loved sewing and making quilts and traveling. Above all, she loved gathering with her family.

MARY CELESTINITA HARDESTY

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Louis “Junior” Hardesty Jr.; one son, David Ray Hardesty; her parents, William Leslie and Mary Sallie Mattingly Taylor; one sister, Lucille Mattingly (Edwin); one brother, C.J. “Buddy” Taylor (Susie); several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mac Hardesty (Mary), Bobby Hardesty (Elizabeth), Joe Hardesty (Shugie), Johnny Hardesty, Jerry Hardesty and Mary Lou Cissell (Joe Vincent).

Survivors include three daughters, Pam Schultz (Larry) of Louisville, Rene’ Buckman of Bardstown and Faye Maupin (Larry) of Raywick; one son, Stephen Hardesty (Shirley) of Canmer; three sisters-in-law, Ann Maney (Jerry) of Louisville, Carolyn Hardesty of Raywick and Phyllis Hardesty of Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. James W. Graf and the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Schultz, Derek Schultz, Dustin Maupin, Daniel Maupin, Travis Shewmaker, Cameron Shewmaker, Jordan Hardesty and Dakota Benningfield.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-