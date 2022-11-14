Obituary: Robert Eugene ‘Robbie’ Hamilton, 54, formerly of Springfield

Robert Eugene “Robbie” Hamilton, 54, formerly of Springfield, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. He was born Jan. 24, 1968, to the late Charles William “Charlie” and Sara Irine Nance Hamilton. He worked at Quad Graphics in Versailles.

Survivors include four children, Anton Hamilton (Claudia), DeMarcus Hamilton (Destiny), Kyona Hamilton, and Kyesha Hamilton, all of Bardstown; four siblings, Rose Anselam of Lawrenceburg, Sara Louise Hamilton of Springfield, Margaret Smith of Versailles and James William Hamilton of Springfield; two grandchildren, Maverick Hamilton and Adelaya Hamilton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with the Rev. Kevin McGrath officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-