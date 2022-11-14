Obituary: Betty Gene Harrell, 75, Bardstown

Betty Gene Harrell, 75, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born June 30, 1947, in Louisville to the late Van Golden and Gladys Hardin Barnes. She was a former Intertec employee, she loved being in her yard flower gardening, doing yard work and canning. She was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

BETTY GENE HARRELL

She is survived by one son, Joseph “Joe” (Sharla) Harrell of Bardstown; one brother, Elmer Ray (Sue) Barnes of Bardstown; two granddaughters, Kayla Harrell (Charlie Berry) and Jeanna Thompson, both of Bardstown; four great-grandchildren; and one nephew Timmy (Ashley) Barnes.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Victor Bramlett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-