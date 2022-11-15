Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 13-14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Tiffany Nicole Allen, 36, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

Matthew Allen Dickerson, 49, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $298 cash. Booked at 12:41 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Curtis Mills, 18, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; improper turning; reckless driving; failure to signal. Booked at 1:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jessie Richard Sparrow, 36, Willisburg, strangulation, first-degree; sodomy, first-degree (domestic violence); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to appear. Bond is $20,250. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Orland Deshawn Johnson, 23, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); contempt of court; non-payment of fines; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $10 million or more; sexual abuse, second-degree; non-payment of fines; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, third-degree; burglary, first-degree. Bond is $40,385. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Michael Joe Kimball, 61, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Lee Scott-Whitlow, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $54,795 cash. Booked at 2:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

-30-