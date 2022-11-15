Obituary: Thomas Joseph Spalding, 90, formerly of New Haven

Thomas Joseph Spalding, 90, of Lexington, formerly of New Haven, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born March 8, 1932, to James Webb and Imelda Spalding in New Haven. He spent more than 40 years in civil service and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.

He loved everything outdoors; hunting, fishing, and particularly gardening. He was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds, UK basketball, and UK football, when they won.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Anna Francis, Mary Katherine, John Julian, and Susan Mary.

He is survived by three sons, Julian Scott, Adrian Alan (Stacie), and Francis Xavier (Amanda) Spalding; three grandchildren, Kathryn, Natalie, and John-Francis; and Phoebe, a loving and loyal girlfriend of many years that brought him much joy.

The private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral in New Haven in in charge of arrangements.

