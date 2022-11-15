Obituary: Leonard Wayne Phillips, 64, formerly of Nelson County

Leonard Wayne Phillips, 64, of Louisville, formerly of Nelson County, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born June 8, 1958, in Nelson County. He loved fishing and his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Baby Phillips; his parents, Parker and Elizabeth Phillips; one sister, Mildred Phillips Lydian; and two brothers, Bertrand Phillips and Jeffrey Phillips.

He is survived by two sons, Leonard (Deana) Reed of Lexington and George (Gabrielle) Reed of Louisville; six siblings, Williams Phillips, Raymond Phillips, Gerald Phillips, Melvin Phillips, Patricia Phillips Wells, and Constance Phillips Hale; seven grandchildren; and his significant other, Phyllis Loggin.

Memorial visitation and service is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

