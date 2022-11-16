Obituary: Serena Dawn Johnson Hamilton, 42, Bardstown

Serena Dawn Johnson Hamilton, 42, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her mother’s home in Hodgenville. She was born June 11, 1978, in Louisville to Ralph Thomas Johnson and Rebecca Weirich Blanford.

She was a loving wife, mother, and daughter. She was a CNA with Colonial House and Federal Hill Nursing homes in Bardstown.

She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Michael Blandford; and one brother, Randall Shawn Butler.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Douglas Hamilton of Bardstown; two daughters, Rebekah Nichole Johnson of Oklahoma and Lauren Blake Bailey of Bardstown; her mother, Rebecca Blandford; one granddaughter, Jaekiah Young; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Jeremy Riggs officiating. Burial is in the Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

